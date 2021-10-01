Menu
Keith Reeder
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
300 North Kentucky
Greenup, IL

Keith Reeder

Oct. 7, 1957 - Sept. 28, 2021

GREENUP - Keith Reeder, age, 63, of Greenup, IL passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday October 5, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, with a Memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Keith was born on October 7, 1957, to Bill and Doris (Jones) Reeder, in Charleston, IL. Survivors include: daughter Sydney (Jordan) Robinson; father Bill Reeder; grandchildren: Mason, Sawyer, Hawkins, and Steely Robinson; brothers: Dan (Tammy) Reeder, and Dennis Reeder; sisters: Sheila Feltner and Wanda (Brad) Sowers. He was preceded in death by his mother; sister Elaine Burton; grandparents: Harold and Daphne Reeder and Minor and Bernice Jones-Mason.

Keith was a farmer. He worked for Charleston Foundry, and he also worked at Service Star in Charleston, IL. He enjoyed going to auctions, mushroom hunting, as well as watching late model stock car racing.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
300 North Kentucky PO Box 381, Greenup, IL
Oct
5
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
300 North Kentucky PO Box 381, Greenup, IL
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
i'm sorry to hear of your passing. i'll miss seeing you and talking occasionally.
william hite
November 12, 2021
RIP Keith sure going miss honking Everytime I drive by
Kimberly Petersen
Friend
October 1, 2021
