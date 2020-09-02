Eileen Kaiser

September 17, 1929 - August 30, 2020

Eileen Kaiser, 90, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Davey, NE. She was born on September 17, 1929 in Greeley, NE to George and Sylvia (Brown) Cooper. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in O'Connor. Eileen attended the University of NE and taught in the country schools in Greeley County and Bennington, NE. On May 18, 1953, she married Edward Kaiser at the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in O'Connor. Together they raised two children, Sheila and Jim, in Davey, NE. Eileen worked for several companies as a bookkeeper until her retirement. She also served on the Lancaster County Election Board for many years. She was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Davey for over 60 years and served on the St. Mary's Altar Society. Eileen was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Auxiliary. Eileen enjoyed going to garage sales, sewing, quilting, doll making, and many other crafts. She liked working on her family genealogy and was proud of her Irish heritage. Ed and Eileen enjoyed worldwide travel including a favorite trip to Ireland. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Family members include: daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Reed Priess, Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law James and Cindy Kaiser, Davey; sister Ruth Schmeits, Goehner; sister-in-law Marie Cooper, Chicago; 9 grandchildren, Heather (Luke) Groben; Kara (Bradley) Creal; Michael Priess; Mary (Jeremy) Burleson; Matthew (Aisha) Priess; Thomas Priess; David (Kristin) Kaiser; Brian (Denise) Kaiser; Steven (Sammi) Kaiser; 21 great-grandchildren Brody, Brayden, Ava, Dominic, Jasmine, Oliva, Emily, Marcus, Camila, Milena, Tyson, Garrett, Luis, Benjamin, Evelyn, Kallyn, Karsyn, Kamryn, William, Whitney, and Sylvia and many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by husband Edward, parents George and Sylvia Cooper, brothers and spouses Bill (Lois) Cooper, Frank (Madeline) Cooper, Albert Cooper, Jack Cooper, sisters-in-law Dorothy Kaiser, Barbara (Joe) Walkowiak, and brother-in-law William Schmeits.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davey with Fr. Christopher Goodwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, rural Davey. Visitation for family and friends is Wednesday September 2, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th St., Lincoln from 1pm-6pm. Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davey, NE.