Anthony Mark Boyes

November 11, 1977 - March 21, 2022

Anthony Mark Boyes, 44, of Lincoln entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1977, in York, NE to Thomas E. and Mary K. (Kathy) Boyes. Tony grew up in York, NE, the youngest of three children. He loved sports of all kinds, honing some mighty fine basketball skills. He missed out on completing his March Madness bracket this year, but he watched the games as long as he could. He also loved soccer and ran relay in track and field, was a golf pro wanna-be, renovation guru and scrabble conqueror.

He attended St. Joseph's elementary school and graduated from York High School in 1996. He attended UNK and Central Community College, managed a small business, worked in real estate, and finally partnered in MBI Properties alongside his brother-in-law, Cody Moyer.

He would be the first to tell you his best job was being a dad-superhero to be exact! It was his love and honor to be dad to Katelyn Paige (9-8-2002), Ethan Eric (11-5-2004), and Brayden Benjamin (9-27-2012). On July 30, 2011, Tony married Stephanie Gohl. They resided in Lincoln and Omaha. The thing one could always count on with Tony was his quick wit and a good joke. His friends and family will miss that infectious warm smile.

Tony was preceded in death by his dad, Tom, brother Rich, wife Stephanie, step-dad Gene Fischer, Aunt Cindy, Uncle Bernard, Aunt Joyce, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his mother Kathy, sister Jenny (Cody) Moyer, in-laws Pat and Sassy Liegl and all their families, many aunts, uncles, nieces Makenna and Kynsley West, his best friend since high school, Eli McBride and his entire family, and a zillion :) cousins and their families! His children left to mourn his passing are Katelyn Boyes of Carlsbad, CA, Ethan Boyes of Bryan, TX, and Brayden Boyes of Lincoln.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Inurnment of cremains will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in York, NE at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Brayden, Katelyn, and Ethan Boyes Education Fund c/o of the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com