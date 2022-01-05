Christopher John Eitzmann

April 1, 1977 - December 29, 2021

Christopher John Eitzmann age 44 of Boston, Massachusetts, formerly of Shickley died Monday December 29, 2021 in Boston. Born April 1, 1977 to Scott & Connie ( Flathman ) Eitzmann in Belleville, Kansas.

Survivors: wife; Mikaela Eitzmann - Shickley, children: Coen, Asher, Seth, and Lila Eitzmann - Shickley, brothers: Nate & Megan Eitzmann - Blue Earth, MN Barry & Danae Eitzmann - Seward, Cody & Taylor Eitzmann - Seward, sister; Tracy Garcia - Lincoln, mother-in-law; Jill Cavanaugh - Apple Valley, MN, sisters-in-law: Danielle & Doyle Horwart - Burnsville, MN, Jaimee Mannix - St. Louis, MO, Kirstyn Mannix - Minneapolis, MN, brothers-in-law: Jordan & Molly Mannix - St. Louis, MO, Kellen Mannix - Valdosta, GA.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler. Visitation: Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Pastor Joseph Love officiating. Private graveside services at a later date in Shickley Cemetery. Memorials in care of CTE Research., Shickley. Condolences at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com