Lincoln Journal Star
Colleen Eubanks
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Colleen Eubanks

January 11, 2022

Colleen Eubanks passed away on January 11th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Colleen was born in Oxford, Nebraska in August 1939 to Otto and Edythe Christianson. She was raised in Holbrook, Nebraska and attended Holbrook High School where she met her future husband, Gene. Colleen and Gene both attended University of Nebraska and were married in 1960. She later graduated from University of Nebraska with a degree in Home Economics.

From a young age, Colleen had a profound love of nature. Through observation of prairie wildlife and plants, she developed a keen appreciation of God's gifts in our shared environment. This appreciation is reflected in Colleens' artwork through the years. Colleen and Gene raised three sons and while raising her family, Colleen enjoyed an accomplished career as a teacher and artist. She was involved in teaching, creating, and volunteering in artistic roles for over 60 years. As an instructor and consultant, she especially cherished the time spent in helping other artists in her community.

She was a board member of the Lincoln Arts Council and was proud to be a founder of the Lincoln Arts Festival in 2000. Colleen's artistic creations have won many awards over the years through her participation in regional art fairs and festivals. Her work has been shown in galleries and shops throughout the country. She enjoyed considerable commercial success through the sales of her original and printed work with several publishing firms during her career. Recently, she was awarded the 2021 Lincoln Arts Council/Mayor's Arts Award for Legacy of the Arts.

As a 50-year member of P.E.O., Colleen served in many roles including Chapter DX President in this philanthropic organization. Colleen and Gene are members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Colleen has been active with St. Mark's Hope Women's Group among other volunteer activities. As a devoted wife and mother, Colleen also enjoyed attending her son's athletic events and grandchildren's activities. Colleen and Gene regularly attended University of Nebraska football, basketball, and baseball games for many years.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and children: Kurt (Tori) Eubanks of Olathe, KS, Todd (Ruth) Eubanks of Lincoln and Christian (Jenni) Eubanks of Lincoln, and six grandchildren: Conor (Cheyenne) Eubanks of Lawrence, KS, Cale Eubanks of Olathe, KS, Gabe Eubanks of Dallas, TX, Maria Eubanks of Lincoln, Ceci Eubanks of Salt Lake City, UT, and Vince Eubanks of Lincoln.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, January 20th at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Boulevard, Lincoln. The family wishes memorial donations made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, TeamMates, or Lincoln Arts Council. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
8550 Pioneers Boulevard, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene. Colleen was such a lovely lady. We will always have fond memories of the two of you! Our best wishes for strength in the days ahead
Gene and Kristen Stohs
Friend
January 27, 2022
It is with deep regret we share the loss of Colleen, the beloved matriarch of your family. We hope in this time of sorrow that the great memories of her life overflow in abundance. We still treasure your family's time in Grinnell and her kindness to us. May the Lord comfort all of you.
The Stemsruds
Friend
January 19, 2022
We are so very sorry for the loss of you mother and grandmother. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. May her soul soar high and may her memory live in your hearts always. XO
David, Andie & Maximiño Manzanares
Friend
January 17, 2022
Colleen was kind, friendly, and always put a bright spot in my day when I ran into her. She rosemaled a doll trunk for me 40 years ago and I still remember how pleased she was that I was pleased with it. It has become a family keepsake. My deepest sympathies to the family.
Linda Becher Hansen
January 15, 2022
I met Colleen in the late 80´s she did a painting for me of my new home with my then 7 and 9 years old kids playing in the front yard. I have it hanging on my wall and love to look at it everyday. She was very talented and a very nice lady. So sorry for your loss.
Sherry Lorenz
January 15, 2022
We send our deepest sympathy to Gene and the Eubanks family. Colleen was a dear friend and neighbor. We are very lucky to have several pieces of her art work hanging in our home in Arizona. Her creativity will fondly be remembered each time we look at her paintings. Colleen will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Bob and Lyne Jack
Friend
January 14, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy to Gene and Family. Colleen was a very talented, creative and kind lady. She made a difference in so many lives. My thoughts and prayers to you all. Blessings
Mary Roncka
Friend
January 13, 2022
Missy was one of the kindest people I have ever known. I don't remember her ever being less than wonderful. My sincerest sympathy to Gene and the whole family.
Chuck Hanna
Friend
January 13, 2022
I will never forget the inspiration and motivation Colleen gave Dave when we visited her and Gene at their home. There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone,the light still remains. She will be missed by many.
Jene Christiansen
Friend
January 13, 2022
I am saddened by the loss of Colleen. She was a great artist and inspiration. She loaned me my first artist tent and gave me my start in doing art festivals. She will always be a friend in my heart.
Dave Christiansen
Friend
January 13, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Colleen and her long battle with cancer. I always loved her primitive artwork and had a couple of her pieces displayed in my home that I will always cherish. My sincere sympathy to her family.
Jody Cameron
January 13, 2022
