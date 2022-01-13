Colleen Eubanks

January 11, 2022

Colleen Eubanks passed away on January 11th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Colleen was born in Oxford, Nebraska in August 1939 to Otto and Edythe Christianson. She was raised in Holbrook, Nebraska and attended Holbrook High School where she met her future husband, Gene. Colleen and Gene both attended University of Nebraska and were married in 1960. She later graduated from University of Nebraska with a degree in Home Economics.

From a young age, Colleen had a profound love of nature. Through observation of prairie wildlife and plants, she developed a keen appreciation of God's gifts in our shared environment. This appreciation is reflected in Colleens' artwork through the years. Colleen and Gene raised three sons and while raising her family, Colleen enjoyed an accomplished career as a teacher and artist. She was involved in teaching, creating, and volunteering in artistic roles for over 60 years. As an instructor and consultant, she especially cherished the time spent in helping other artists in her community.

She was a board member of the Lincoln Arts Council and was proud to be a founder of the Lincoln Arts Festival in 2000. Colleen's artistic creations have won many awards over the years through her participation in regional art fairs and festivals. Her work has been shown in galleries and shops throughout the country. She enjoyed considerable commercial success through the sales of her original and printed work with several publishing firms during her career. Recently, she was awarded the 2021 Lincoln Arts Council/Mayor's Arts Award for Legacy of the Arts.

As a 50-year member of P.E.O., Colleen served in many roles including Chapter DX President in this philanthropic organization. Colleen and Gene are members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Colleen has been active with St. Mark's Hope Women's Group among other volunteer activities. As a devoted wife and mother, Colleen also enjoyed attending her son's athletic events and grandchildren's activities. Colleen and Gene regularly attended University of Nebraska football, basketball, and baseball games for many years.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and children: Kurt (Tori) Eubanks of Olathe, KS, Todd (Ruth) Eubanks of Lincoln and Christian (Jenni) Eubanks of Lincoln, and six grandchildren: Conor (Cheyenne) Eubanks of Lawrence, KS, Cale Eubanks of Olathe, KS, Gabe Eubanks of Dallas, TX, Maria Eubanks of Lincoln, Ceci Eubanks of Salt Lake City, UT, and Vince Eubanks of Lincoln.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, January 20th at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Boulevard, Lincoln. The family wishes memorial donations made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, TeamMates, or Lincoln Arts Council. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.