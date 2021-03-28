David L. Skoug

December 31, 1937 - March 25, 2021

David L. Skoug, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully March 25, 2021. Born December 31, 1937 in Rice Lake, WI to Henry and Grace (Hanson) Skoug. David was retired chair of and longtime professor in the mathematics and statistics department at UNL. He enjoyed hiking in the Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone National Park, played handball for many years and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics.

Family members include his beloved wife of 59 years Muriel; devoted daughters Ruth Skoug (Peter Ebey) and Kathryn (Russ) Pearlman; grandchildren David Pearlman, Karin and Sonja Ebey; sister Diane Huth; twin brother Darrell (Beverly) Skoug; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (3-30-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Carla Johnson officiating. Face coverings are required. Visitation will be from 3-5 pm Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to Lincoln City Libraries or Peoples City Mission. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com