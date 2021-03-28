Menu
David L. Skoug
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

David L. Skoug

December 31, 1937 - March 25, 2021

David L. Skoug, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully March 25, 2021. Born December 31, 1937 in Rice Lake, WI to Henry and Grace (Hanson) Skoug. David was retired chair of and longtime professor in the mathematics and statistics department at UNL. He enjoyed hiking in the Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone National Park, played handball for many years and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics.

Family members include his beloved wife of 59 years Muriel; devoted daughters Ruth Skoug (Peter Ebey) and Kathryn (Russ) Pearlman; grandchildren David Pearlman, Karin and Sonja Ebey; sister Diane Huth; twin brother Darrell (Beverly) Skoug; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (3-30-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Carla Johnson officiating. Face coverings are required. Visitation will be from 3-5 pm Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to Lincoln City Libraries or Peoples City Mission.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Just heard of David passing. My most heartfelt Sympathy to all. Keep all the wonderful memories in your hearts. GOD BLESS Marlene
Marlene Czerwonka Harnish
April 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of you! Dave was such a wonderful man. Did not get to spend much time with him and Muriel but he was always so kind to me. My love to all of you, love you!!
Lauretta Peterson
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Dave was such a good man,we are out of town so can´t attend service!
Steve and Gizella folmer
March 29, 2021
David Skoug was Johnny's best friend and mentor for the last 44 years. The beginning was when Dave admitted Johnny to the mathematics graduate program at UNL in 1977. Over the course of 4 years, Dave taught Johnny in a few graduate classes, and they frequently talked about math and family. Dave took Johnny to his first January joint math meetings in 1981, and they even roomed together. That ritual became an annual tradition for them for many years - reuniting at the January joint math meetings. For 10 of the last 12 years, Dave and Muriel and Darlene and Johnny continued the tradition of attending the January joint math meetings and enjoying fellowship with at least one major dinner--the highlight of each year for Darlene and Johnny. Dave will be dearly missed. With deepest sympathy, Johnny and Darlene Henderson
Johnny and Darlene Henderson
March 29, 2021
Dear Muriel, Ruth, Kathryn and your families, We would like to offer our condolences and comfort during this very sad time. I will always remember Uncle Dave as a very kind and loving person. We are so glad that you had so many years to make wonderful memories. Sincerely, Sheri & Don Peterson
Sheri and Don Peterso
March 28, 2021
