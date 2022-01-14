Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean K. "Dizz" Albers
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Dean "Dizz" K Albers

April 6, 1926 - January 10, 2022

Dean "Dizz" K Albers, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Dean was born April 6, 1926 in Hallam, Nebraska to Benjamin and Amanda (Kuehler) Albers. Dean graduated from Hallam High in 1943. He served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. United in marriage April 15, 1956 to Ruth E. Bartels, in this union 2 children were born. He farmed for many years and then moved to Lincoln and worked for American Stores for 26 years until he retired. After retirement he worked at the Highlands Golf Course for 15 years and retired at the age of 90. Dean enjoyed his family and friends and sports.

Preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin; sister Lorraine and brother Gary. Survived by wife of 65 years; Ruth Albers, daughter; Debra (David) McKinney; daughter-in-law; Pam Albers; grandchildren; Michael (Abby) McKinney; Nicole McKinney, Tyler (Nichole) Albers, Mitch (Megan) Albers, Chelsea Albers and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends: Monday, January 17, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S 33rd St, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church or Hallam American Legion Post # 294. Funeral service will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/redeemerlincoln.org/



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Jan
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
510 S 33rd St., Lincoln, NE
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/redeemerlincoln.org/
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We wish to express our sympathy for a loss of an old friend.
John @ Evelyn Janousek
January 14, 2022
I always enjoyed talking to Dean when he would drop off and pick up Preschool kids at Belmont Community Center and watching his grandson play basketball with our son.
Karen French
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results