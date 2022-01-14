Dean "Dizz" K Albers

April 6, 1926 - January 10, 2022

Dean "Dizz" K Albers, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Dean was born April 6, 1926 in Hallam, Nebraska to Benjamin and Amanda (Kuehler) Albers. Dean graduated from Hallam High in 1943. He served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. United in marriage April 15, 1956 to Ruth E. Bartels, in this union 2 children were born. He farmed for many years and then moved to Lincoln and worked for American Stores for 26 years until he retired. After retirement he worked at the Highlands Golf Course for 15 years and retired at the age of 90. Dean enjoyed his family and friends and sports.

Preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin; sister Lorraine and brother Gary. Survived by wife of 65 years; Ruth Albers, daughter; Debra (David) McKinney; daughter-in-law; Pam Albers; grandchildren; Michael (Abby) McKinney; Nicole McKinney, Tyler (Nichole) Albers, Mitch (Megan) Albers, Chelsea Albers and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends: Monday, January 17, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S 33rd St, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church or Hallam American Legion Post # 294. Funeral service will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/redeemerlincoln.org/