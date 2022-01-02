Menu
Diane Lynette Bolin
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St
Waverly, NE

Diane Lynette Bolin

November 2, 1965 - December 28, 2021

Diane Lynette Bolin, 56, of Eagle, passed away on the morning of December 28th, 2021, from glioblastoma (a brain cancer). Diane Lynette Choat was born to Lynn and Mildred (Svitak) Choat November 2, 1965, in Columbus, NE.

She attended Boone County District 9, Cedar Rapids High School (Class of '84), and UNL (Class of '88). She married Kevin Bolin December 19th, 1987. Together, they had six children whom she homeschooled. She enjoyed sewing, many actives at church, 4-H, and speech & debate.

Diane is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father Lynn, father-in-law Calvin, and a nephew. She is survived her husband Kevin, six children, two granddaughters, her mother Mildred, four brothers and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1009 G St, Eagle. The service will be live streamed at facebook.com/immanuel.eagle.ne. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7th at Roper & Sons Waverly Chapel, 10841 N. 148th St, Waverly. Public visitation is from 6-8pm. Please direct all memorials to: Immanuel Lutheran Church 1009 G St, Eagle, NE 68347. Condolences may be shared online at roperandSons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St, Waverly, NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1009 G St, Eagle, NE
Roper & Sons Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Diane took several courses under my instruction when earning a degree in Textiles, Clothing and Design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her creativity, commitment and scholarly achievements stood out and inspired others.
Robert Hillestad
School
January 7, 2022
ASABE Members (YPC, IQS)
January 6, 2022
I am sorry to read you lost your wife and mother. I lost my wife in March of 2021 to GBM. Just such a terrible kind type cancer. My wife lived 11 months after she was told that she had GBM. May the lord comfort in this time of loss. Arnold
Arnold Baehr Blue Springs Ne
Other
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results