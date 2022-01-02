Diane Lynette Bolin

November 2, 1965 - December 28, 2021

Diane Lynette Bolin, 56, of Eagle, passed away on the morning of December 28th, 2021, from glioblastoma (a brain cancer). Diane Lynette Choat was born to Lynn and Mildred (Svitak) Choat November 2, 1965, in Columbus, NE.

She attended Boone County District 9, Cedar Rapids High School (Class of '84), and UNL (Class of '88). She married Kevin Bolin December 19th, 1987. Together, they had six children whom she homeschooled. She enjoyed sewing, many actives at church, 4-H, and speech & debate.

Diane is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father Lynn, father-in-law Calvin, and a nephew. She is survived her husband Kevin, six children, two granddaughters, her mother Mildred, four brothers and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1009 G St, Eagle. The service will be live streamed at facebook.com/immanuel.eagle.ne. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7th at Roper & Sons Waverly Chapel, 10841 N. 148th St, Waverly. Public visitation is from 6-8pm. Please direct all memorials to: Immanuel Lutheran Church 1009 G St, Eagle, NE 68347. Condolences may be shared online at roperandSons.com.