Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Dean Rutt
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022

Donald (Don) Dean Rutt

January 30, 1940 - January 8, 2022

Donald (Don) Dean Rutt of Lincoln, Nebraska, was born January 30, 1940, in Campbell, Nebraska, to Elmer and Dora Reiber Rutt. He passed away at age 81 on January 8, 2022. Following graduation from Campbell High school, Don attended railroad trade/technical school in Omaha, NE in pursuit of a career with the railroad.

While working as a depot agent in Tecumseh, Nebraska, Don met his future wife Alverda Elaine Knippelmeyer. He and Elaine were united in marriage at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tecumseh and were married for 52 years until her passing in 2013. Don had a 40+ year career with Burlington Northern Railroad prior to his retirement. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle which he did his entire life. Don was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and will be forever missed by his children and grandchildren.

Family members include son, Dan (Cathy) Rutt; daughter, Kristi Rutt Moir (Gene); and son, Michael (Becky) Rutt; grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrew) Palmer and Trevin Rutt; sister, Joyce (Mike) Carroll; Elaine's sisters and brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Elaine, parents, and sister, Delores Steinkruger.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday (1/14) at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Lincoln, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Aunt Mary Lou and Family
January 13, 2022
So sad to hear about Don we graduated together & shared some good times
Marge (Rutt) Comeau
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results