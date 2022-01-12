Donald (Don) Dean Rutt

January 30, 1940 - January 8, 2022

Donald (Don) Dean Rutt of Lincoln, Nebraska, was born January 30, 1940, in Campbell, Nebraska, to Elmer and Dora Reiber Rutt. He passed away at age 81 on January 8, 2022. Following graduation from Campbell High school, Don attended railroad trade/technical school in Omaha, NE in pursuit of a career with the railroad.

While working as a depot agent in Tecumseh, Nebraska, Don met his future wife Alverda Elaine Knippelmeyer. He and Elaine were united in marriage at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tecumseh and were married for 52 years until her passing in 2013. Don had a 40+ year career with Burlington Northern Railroad prior to his retirement. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle which he did his entire life. Don was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and will be forever missed by his children and grandchildren.

Family members include son, Dan (Cathy) Rutt; daughter, Kristi Rutt Moir (Gene); and son, Michael (Becky) Rutt; grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrew) Palmer and Trevin Rutt; sister, Joyce (Mike) Carroll; Elaine's sisters and brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Elaine, parents, and sister, Delores Steinkruger.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday (1/14) at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation.