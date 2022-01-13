Ed Foster

October 27, 1934 - January 11, 2022

Ed Foster died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was 87 years old. Ed was born October 27, 1934, in Lincoln.

Preceded in death by wife Delores G. nee Parker Foster; parents Edward B. and Nona C. nee Dalton Foster; siblings Marjorie Morrison (John L.), Ruth Ann, Rosemary Mullen (Mike), Janet Nebel (Francis J.), Rita Bourdages (Charlie); grandson William ""Liam"" Foster. Ed is survived by children Kyle Foster and daughter-in-law Nsreen of Lincoln, Timothy Foster of Lincoln, Michael Foster of Fort Collins, Kara Foster (Russell Koos) of Lincoln, Scott Foster (Jennifer) of Omaha; Ed had nine grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St Teresa Catholic Church, (36th and Randolph) in Lincoln, with Fr. Jamie Hotovy celebrating the Mass. Burial at Calvary Cemetery after Mass, lunch at church following the burial. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 noon to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary at 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Matt Talbot Kitchen. To leave a condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com