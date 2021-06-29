Edwin James "Jim" Holechek

February 26, 1938 - June 24, 2021

Edwin James "Jim" Holechek, 83, of Lincoln passed away June 24, 2021. Born February 26, 1938, in Omaha, NE to Edwin and Joy (Christensen) Holechek. Jim was wrestling coach and educator at Lincoln East High School. He was a volunteer at Lincoln Literacy.

Family members include his wife, Judy; sons Tony (Shelli) Holechek, Bristol, TN and Chris Holechek, San Marcos, TX; son-in-law Bo Day; grandchildren Corey (Jessica) Day, Andy (Madeline) Day, Samantha (Billy) Sonnemaker, Jayson, Cassidy, Jessica, Ryan, and Emily Holechek; great-grandchildren Dax and Ryne Day; sisters Betti Seay, Greeley, CO and Judy Hellwege, Grand Island, NE; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Leslie.

Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Friday (7-2-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials may be given to Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. 9th, Lincoln, NE 68508. No Visitation/Cremation. If you know Jim, come to the reception. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com