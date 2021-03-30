Menu
Esther Larraine Warner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Esther Larraine Warner

March 8, 1933 - March 29, 2021

Esther Larraine Warner, 88, passed away March 29, 2021. Born March 8, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Lilbert J. Gillispie and Ola L. Windle. She was a machinist at Cushman Motors.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Bud Rohr.

Survived by husband, William Warner of Lincoln, NE; children Larry Rohr of Ceresco, NE, Jim (Sandy) Rohr of Lincoln, NE, and Bill (Sue) Rohr of Roca, NE; stepchildren, Mitchell Warner of Massachusetts, Scott Warner of Lincoln, NE, and Terry Warner of Lincoln, NE; thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Private family services to be held. Care entrusted to Roper and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to the family for your loss.
B A & Rob Allen
April 1, 2021
