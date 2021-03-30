Esther Larraine Warner

March 8, 1933 - March 29, 2021

Esther Larraine Warner, 88, passed away March 29, 2021. Born March 8, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Lilbert J. Gillispie and Ola L. Windle. She was a machinist at Cushman Motors.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Bud Rohr.

Survived by husband, William Warner of Lincoln, NE; children Larry Rohr of Ceresco, NE, Jim (Sandy) Rohr of Lincoln, NE, and Bill (Sue) Rohr of Roca, NE; stepchildren, Mitchell Warner of Massachusetts, Scott Warner of Lincoln, NE, and Terry Warner of Lincoln, NE; thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Private family services to be held. Care entrusted to Roper and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at roperandsons.com