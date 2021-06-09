Gene E. Rodaway

May 28, 1940 - May 31, 2021

Gene E. Rodaway of Lakewood, Colorado passed away on May 31, 2021 at the age of 81. Gene was born to his parents Delta Mae and Milton "Jake" Rodaway on May 28, 1940 in Eagle, Nebraska. After graduating from Eagle High School he moved to Denver to live with his sister, Ruth and nieces Paula and Leslie. After serving in the Army overseas for two years, he returned to Denver to work briefly for a stock brokerage firm. He later began a lucrative career with J.N. Marshall Co. Plumbing Supplies as a factory rep traveling a territory from Montana to Texas for over 10 years.

He became a real estate broker and was active buying and selling real estate in the Denver area. He and his good friend, Galen, bought and sold a number of historic apartment buildings and traveled extensively throughout the world, acquiring many new friends wherever they went. Gene had a love of gardening and raised orchids in a greenhouse at one of his residences. He also loved birds and numerous finches and canaries flew freely amongst the greenhouse vegetation.

Gene is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service honoring Gene's life will be held on June 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80227. Memorial contributions may be made to: NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675, or Republican National Committee.