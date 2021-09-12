Menu
Helga L. Kirst
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Helga L. Kirst

December 3, 1943 - September 9, 2021

Helga L. Kirst, 77, of Lincoln passed away September 9, 2021. Born December 3, 1943, in Livingston, New Jersey to Arthur and Else Leukert.After Arthur's early death, Else married Erich Richter and Helga grew up with many more uncles, aunts, and cousins. Helga was a graduate of Livingston High School, Georgetown University, and Stanford Law School. Helga was admitted to the Bar in Maryland and Nebraska. Throughout her career she enjoyed the challenge of helping her clients find solutions, as an attorney in private practice, as an assistant city attorney, and as the 25-year Executive Director of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association.

Helga always enjoyed discovering all the beauty of her adopted Nebraska, showing it to visiting family and friends, volunteering as a local coordinator for international visitors, and hosting many UNL students from foreign countries. Travel across the country and abroad allowed her to maintain contacts with family and friends and to meet new friends.

Helga is survived by her husband, Roger W. Kirst, her daughter and son-in-law, Ingrid Kirst and Jeff Epler, her son, Andrew Kirst, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with family will be Monday, September 13, 2021, from 3-5 and 7-9 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity or to the Lincoln Parks Foundation at 3131 O Street, Suite 301, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Rest in Peace.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
13
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many of Helga´s classmates remember her fondly. She was kind, intelligent, could be very funny, and always willing to help. I met Helga when I moved to Livingston in the middle of my junior year in high school. She immediately made me welcome, helped me catch up in math class, and made home room and English classes more fun. She was always questioning and we had lots of lively discussions. I don´t think there was anything she couldn´t do if she put her mind to it. I remember visiting her home and seeing her sewing a beautiful yellow jacket. She let me try it on and, as a teenage girl, I would have "killed" for that jacket or the talent and patience to make it. Funny, she always thought I was the patient one. I was so sorry to hear of her death but glad and not surprised to hear of her success in life. Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. Her memory is a blessing to me.
Aileen Lamond
November 4, 2021
Roger, Ingrid and Andrew, Thirty years ago when I began a new career journey I met Helga. She was working in a neighboring office and she became a friend for life. Her energy, intelligence, and her compassion were remarkable gifts that marked the essence of who she was. Blessings to you.
Carl Eskridge
September 12, 2021
