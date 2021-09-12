Helga L. Kirst

December 3, 1943 - September 9, 2021

Helga L. Kirst, 77, of Lincoln passed away September 9, 2021. Born December 3, 1943, in Livingston, New Jersey to Arthur and Else Leukert.After Arthur's early death, Else married Erich Richter and Helga grew up with many more uncles, aunts, and cousins. Helga was a graduate of Livingston High School, Georgetown University, and Stanford Law School. Helga was admitted to the Bar in Maryland and Nebraska. Throughout her career she enjoyed the challenge of helping her clients find solutions, as an attorney in private practice, as an assistant city attorney, and as the 25-year Executive Director of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association.

Helga always enjoyed discovering all the beauty of her adopted Nebraska, showing it to visiting family and friends, volunteering as a local coordinator for international visitors, and hosting many UNL students from foreign countries. Travel across the country and abroad allowed her to maintain contacts with family and friends and to meet new friends.

Helga is survived by her husband, Roger W. Kirst, her daughter and son-in-law, Ingrid Kirst and Jeff Epler, her son, Andrew Kirst, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with family will be Monday, September 13, 2021, from 3-5 and 7-9 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity or to the Lincoln Parks Foundation at 3131 O Street, Suite 301, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Rest in Peace.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com