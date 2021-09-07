Menu
Jaxon Ravon Schultz
Jaxon Ravon Schultz

December 22, 2020 - September 2, 2021

Jaxon Ravon Schultz, age 8 months old, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on September 2, 2021, at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha NE. Jaxon was born on December 22, 2020, with a congenital heart defect and spent every day of his short life fighting to go home with his parents. He was known by all to exude strength beyond his size, fighting though every battle he was faced with. A beautiful baby boy who touched so many lives in such a brief time. We will love you always, Jaxon.

Jaxon is survived by his parents, DeAngelo and MiKayla Schultz, and his grandparents, Gary Varley, Laurie Varley, Kelsey Schultz, and Geoff Schultz.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 8, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 am at Capitol City Christian Church in Lincoln Nebraska with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Capitol City Christian Church
Lincoln, NE
Sep
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Capitol City Christian Church
Lincoln, NE
Sep
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my heart felt condolences on the loss of your little One, Jaxon. Lean inn each other for strength and know he Is held in the gentle arms of Jesus.
Jan Lundquist
Other
September 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shawn M Barber
Friend
September 7, 2021
