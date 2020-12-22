Jeffrey S. Wunder

March 24, 1963 - December 19, 2020

Jeffrey S. Wunder, age 57 of Dixon, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska. A memorial service for Jeffrey will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department. Jeff was born March 24, 1963 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Janet (Schleiger) Wunder. Jeff graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln and went on to study Computer Science at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. He loved anything to do with computers. He and his best friend, Scott Dodge, created their own computer program while in high school. On June 14, 2014, Jeff married Sherry Popovitz in Lincoln, NE. Sherry and Jeff joked that he was Sherry's IT guy. At the time of his death, Jeff was employed by Splash City in Sioux City, IA. Jeff had many hobbies and especially enjoyed the outdoors. He created a group called the Wandering Wunders in order to share his experiences of camping and outdoor life. Jeff loved going on adventures and sharing those adventures with this community. He also loved storm chasing and was an administrator for the Siouxland Severe Weather Network. One of Jeff's favorite past times was grilling and smoking food with Chip Young and his wife Suzanne Young. They loved to compete and compare the food they would grill and smoke. Jeff, Sherry, Chip, and Suzanne formed an eating club and they especially enjoyed playing UNO together. Jeff also enjoyed his pets – his bird, Destiny; cats, Aurora and Ariel; and his dog, Athena. He and Destiny would talk and argue back and forth frequently. Jeff's family often joked about him being surrounded by all girls since all of their pets were females. Jeff was a member of the Dixon Volunteer Fire and Rescue and was proud to have the title of "Fireman Jeff Wunder". Another very important part of Jeff's life which he shared with his father was the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the East Lincoln Masonic Lodge #210 and held many positions over the years including Worshipful Brother, Secretary and he was Worshipful Master two separate times. He was one of the youngest Worshipful Masters ever appointed. Jeff was a wonderful caretaker. He was always compassionate and not only cared for family and friends but the community around him. He was a loved member of his family and community and will be terribly missed. Jeff leaves behind his beloved wife Sherry (Popovitz) Wunder of Dixon, NE and step-daughter Amber Popovitz-Gale (Michael) of Florida. Other survivors include his father, Robert Wunder of South Sioux City; step-mother Diane Wunder of Lincoln, NE; uncles Ron Schleiger (Susanne) of Lincoln, NE, Jerry Wunder (Sandy) of Marietta, Ohio; aunts, Judy Minzel (Gary) of Denton, NE, Sharon Farly (Miles) of Marietta, Ohio; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Schleiger) Wunder; grandparents, George and Audrey Wunder and Conrad and Mollie Schleiger.