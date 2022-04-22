Jim Cunningham

August 18, 1954 - April 18, 2022

James M. Cunningham, 67, of Lincoln passed peacefully in his sleep on April 18th, 2022. He was born in Omaha, NE on August 18, 1954, to James and Patricia Cunningham. Jim will be greatly missed by family, friends, and colleagues worldwide. He created adventure and laughter wherever he went. He never knew a stranger. Regardless of whether you knew him from rugby, school, being a friend, the Zoo Bar, being in his family, it didn't matter, he loved you and he knew that you loved him. His stories, songs and wisdom will be missed but forever remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Ardath Cunningham, son and daughter Sean and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters Tim (Barb) Cunningham, Patricia (Bob) Smolinski, Paul (Mary) Cunningham, Mary Horn, and Jeannie (Bart) Ketelsen, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Memorial service: 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 25th at Roper and Sons' South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with a reception to follow from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Livestream available ten minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com/livestreamTo celebrate Jim's life the family asks to send donations to Children's Cancer Research Fund, Food Bank of Lincoln or Omaha, or Planned Parenthood - Lincoln South Health Center. If you are planning on sending flowers, please send flowers my mom can plant in her garden.