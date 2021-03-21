Jimmy (Jim) G. Kruger

July 15, 1935 - March 19, 2021

Jimmy (Jim) G. Kruger, age 85, formerly of Randolph and Norfolk, Nebraska and Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully at Tabitha Cove house in Lincoln, NE on March 19th, 2021. Jim was born in Randolph, NE on July 15, 1935 and was the second of five children of August and Ella Kruger. Jim grew up on the family farm and graduated from Randolph High School in 1952. After graduation, Jim assisted his father with the farming operations for a time and then proudly served his country in the United States Army from February 1955 to December 1956.

Upon honorable discharge, Jim returned to Randolph and married Karol (Kay) R. McMann on January 26, 1957. Jim and Kay raised three children, Jeanie, Joanie and James. Jim was a farmer near Randolph for many years before he made a career change to join Kay to work at Norfolk Iron and Metal Company where he was the yard foreman and crane operator for nearly 10 years. Jim and Kay relocated to Norfolk, NE after all their children completed High School in Randolph. In 1986, Jim and Kay moved to Phoenix, AZ to enjoy the warmer climate and be closer to family who lived in the area.

Jim continued his employment in the valley of the sun at Pioneer Sand and Gravel as a truck driver for many years. In August 2019, Jim moved to Tabitha Cove house in Lincoln in order to receive the care he needed and be closer to family who could visit him often. Jim will be remembered by all for his engaging smile, genuine personality, strong work ethic and his love for his family and the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Arizona Cardinals/Diamondbacks. Jim will also be remembered for his love of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and most any other food on his plate or yours!

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years Kay, daughter Jeanie Milander and her husband Dennis of Royse City, TX, daughter Joanie Mack of Las Vegas, NV and son James Kruger and his wife Becky of Lincoln, NE, along with grandchildren Justin (Jessica) Milander of Boise, ID, Jackie Wheelington of Royse City, TX, Ben (Maddie) Kruger of Gretna, NE, James (Bailey Lisosky) Kruger of Omaha, NE and Katie Kruger of Omaha, NE and great-grandchildren Jenna Milander and John (JD) Milander of Boise, ID , Jack (Nixon) Wheelington of Royse City, TX and Kade Kruger of Gretna, NE. Jim is also survived by sisters Beverly (Richard "Bud") Johnson and Janice Kruger. Jim was preceded in death by his parents August and Ella along with brothers Ed and Gary.

A private family service will be Sunday March 21st at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the Lincoln Memorial Funeral home Facebook page. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to all the caregivers at Tabitha Cove house for their love and care for Jim. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tabitha Foundation (tabitha.org/give) in remembrance of Jim.