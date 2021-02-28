Dr. John Wrasse

August 6, 1967 - February 13, 2021

Dr. John Wrasse, 53, of Bloomington, IN died suddenly on February 13, 2021. John Douglas Wrasse was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 6, 1967 to Larry and Nancy (Lambert) Wrasse. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1985, where he was a member of the debate team and the National Honor society. He also attended Boys State. In 1989 he graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, from the College of Journalism with a Bachelors degree in Advertising. Riding a bicycle was always a passion, and during his high school years he enjoyed working at Cycle Works Bike Shop.

John moved to Bloomington, Indiana, in 1991 and began a career at Indiana University at the IU bookstore, where he met his wife Lisa (Kapper). John then worked for the MBA program and the College of Arts and Sciences Recorder's office, while pursuing a second Bachelors degree in Chemistry and completing course work to apply to Medical School. Continuing his love for cycling, he worked part time for a bicycle shop, and joined the Bloomington Bicycle Club. John's ready smile, quick wit, high energy and work ethic made a lasting impression in every role he held.

John and Lisa were married in 2000 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Bloomington and have two beautiful daughters, Anna and Lucy. He was a much beloved and devoted husband and father. The family loved walking their dogs, cycling, and traveling. He also took glee in chasing squirrels out of his bird feeders, making morning coffee, and loved telling Dad jokes. He had a great appreciation of music, enjoying his musical daughters' performances and was learning to play the guitar. John possessed a relentless desire to make the world a better place, keeping up with news, NPR radio and yes, still reading the morning newspaper. He loved nature, with a fondness for the Rocky Mountains. His zest for life and concern for others was unparalleled.

At age 35 he became a first year med student at IU School of Medicine Bloomington campus. He was a non-traditional student, being a good deal older than his classmates. He often said his years of life experience, the persuasion skills learned in advertising, and the fine motor skills he honed as a bike mechanic helped greatly in his work as a physician. He graduated from the IU School of Medicine in 2005 where he was awarded an Indiana Primary Care Scholarship. Completed his residency in Pediatrics at Iowa Children's Hospital in 2007 where he was awarded the Sarah K. Riesz Award in recognition of quality medical care and establishing a caring relationship between the physician and the child's family. He will be greatly missed by his "little" patients.

In 2008 Dr. Wrasse returned to Bloomington and began his Pediatrics practice with Southern Indiana Pediatrics (now Riley-IU Health). While maintaining his practice, in 2012 John began teaching clinical pediatrics to students in the IU School of Medicine, and in 2017 he was promoted to Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics. He was a tireless resource for his patients, with boundless energy, patience, and compassion for the children he served.

John is survived by his loving wife Lisa, daughters Anna and Lucy, mother Nancy Dyas, father Larry Wrasse, stepfather Hess Dyas, sisters Julie Manske and Rebecca Wrasse. The family wishes to thank those who have reached out to share their memories of how he so deeply touched their lives.

A funeral was held in Bloomington, a Celebration of Life will be held in Lincoln when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to IU School of Medicine to the John D. Wrasse, M.D. Memorial Scholarship. This newly endowed scholarship will benefit non-traditional students like John. Please make checks payable to: IU Foundation/Wrasse Memorial Scholarship. Mail to IU Foundation PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In memory of John Wrasse" on memo line.