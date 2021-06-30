Joseph Wesley Sloan, Jr.

December 24, 1953 - June 28, 2021

Joseph Wesley Sloan, Jr. age 67, went to be with his Savior on June 28, 2021. He was born on December 24, 1953, to Joseph and Maydell (Holland) Sloan, Sr. in Birmingham, Alabama. His family moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1967. Joe graduated from Westside High School in 1972. He attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Doctor of Medicine in 1979.

While in General Surgery Residency he met his future wife, Nancy Elizabeth Leitschuck, while she was finishing Pharmacy School at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. They were married August 30, 1980, at Dundee Presbyterian Church in Omaha. The couple moved to Alabama where Joe finished his Urology residency at UAB. He continued his Urology training in New York City at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and in Houston Texas at MD Anderson and then practiced Urology in Beatrice, Nebraska. He changed subspecialties and trained in Anesthesia in Iowa City and Birmingham, Alabama.

The couple resided in Kearney and Scottsbluff, Nebraska before retiring in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joe was a big Alabama Football fan, an avid golfer, and enjoyed most sports. He was passionate about his commitment to Christ, studying the Bible, and rescuing the souls of children by supporting the Big Oak Ranch for Boys and Girls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his Aunt and Uncle Ruth and Harrell Tucker. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy, dear cousins Barbara Anne and James Marbut, his sister Dianne Sloan Ehlert-Hyland, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church at 5750 South 40th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516 on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Big Oak Ranch, PO Box 507, Springville, Alabama 35146 or online at www.bigoak.org.