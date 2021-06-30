Menu
Joseph Wesley Sloan Jr.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Westside High School

Joseph Wesley Sloan, Jr.

December 24, 1953 - June 28, 2021

Joseph Wesley Sloan, Jr. age 67, went to be with his Savior on June 28, 2021. He was born on December 24, 1953, to Joseph and Maydell (Holland) Sloan, Sr. in Birmingham, Alabama. His family moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1967. Joe graduated from Westside High School in 1972. He attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Doctor of Medicine in 1979.

While in General Surgery Residency he met his future wife, Nancy Elizabeth Leitschuck, while she was finishing Pharmacy School at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. They were married August 30, 1980, at Dundee Presbyterian Church in Omaha. The couple moved to Alabama where Joe finished his Urology residency at UAB. He continued his Urology training in New York City at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and in Houston Texas at MD Anderson and then practiced Urology in Beatrice, Nebraska. He changed subspecialties and trained in Anesthesia in Iowa City and Birmingham, Alabama.

The couple resided in Kearney and Scottsbluff, Nebraska before retiring in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joe was a big Alabama Football fan, an avid golfer, and enjoyed most sports. He was passionate about his commitment to Christ, studying the Bible, and rescuing the souls of children by supporting the Big Oak Ranch for Boys and Girls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his Aunt and Uncle Ruth and Harrell Tucker. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy, dear cousins Barbara Anne and James Marbut, his sister Dianne Sloan Ehlert-Hyland, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church at 5750 South 40th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516 on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Big Oak Ranch, PO Box 507, Springville, Alabama 35146 or online at www.bigoak.org.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Southern Heights Presbyterian Church
5750 South 40th Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What great memories I have of Joe from Junior and High School Golf. Great competitor and talented winner. What a nice guy! You'll be missed.
Jim Bartak
Other
August 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Nancy, Barbara Ann, and James, and all who knew and loved Joe. He will always be in my heart and will have all my love. Rest in Peace, my Little Brother.
Dianne Hyland
Family
July 2, 2021
You were like a brother to me and will never be forgotten. What a special man! Sending condolences to Nancy, family and friends.
Patti Livingstone
Friend
July 1, 2021
Joe is so very missed and so lovingly remembered. He was such a special person.
Bethany Marbut
Family
July 1, 2021
Joe was always a great friend. I have many fond memories during our "playing" days at Westside and Valley View. I have the upmost respect for how Joe lived his life and he will not be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP Joe, I love you!
Bill Latenser
June 30, 2021
Remember Joe from high school. Always a gentleman, smart, and a good athlete. Sorry for your loss
Rozanne Murphy
School
June 30, 2021
RIP my friend, you were a great part of my youth! Those golden days at Sunset Valley golf course, the ball fields and the courts. You Joe were a Giant in life, athletics, scholarship, leadership.
David Walker
Friend
June 30, 2021
The Omaha Westside High School Class of 1972 sends their prayers and comfort to Joe's family. He was a wonderful friend and a proud Warrior student-athlete. Thank you, Joe, for your time with us at WHS.
Rory Berigan
School
June 30, 2021
Rick and Janet Walstrom
June 30, 2021
