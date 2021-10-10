Menu
Kelly Ann Cain
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Kelly Ann Cain

June 28, 1960 - October 7, 2021

Kelly Ann Cain, 61, was born on June 28, 1960, to Dr. Jerome A. & Helen M. Cain in Lincoln. She passed away on October 7, 2021. She was a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a B.A. in journalism. She worked in the food service industry, ranging from waitress to restaurant manager and won several awards for outstanding sales. During the last decade she worked in home health care, enriching the final years of her senior clientele.

She is survived by her sister Kathleen Cain, Arvada, CO; brother Dan (Kathy), Lincoln; brother Keenan (Peggy), Lincoln; sister-in-law Dot, Colorado Springs, CO; aunts Patricia Gaume (Kansas City, MO) and Sr. Margaret Mary Cain, O.S.U; Uncle Mike Gallagher (Hereford, TX); several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Sean.

Memorial service will be held at First Plymouth Congregational Church Chapel, 2000 D Street at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021. Memorials may be made to The Capital Humane Society www.capitalhumanesociety.org. Condolences may be sent at lincolnalternativefuneral.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Plymouth Congregational Church Chapel
2000 D Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Although I haven´t seen cousin Kelly since we were kids, I know she will be missed. Our daughter, Kellee, was named after Kelly - with just a different spelling. May God´s peace be with you.
Gene Gallagher & family
Family
October 14, 2021
Kelly always had a bright smile and contagious laugh! She touched so many residents hearts with her warmth & compassion. We're so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of need!
Robert Darrah & Family
October 12, 2021
To the Cain Siblings.All have My deepest sympothy,for the passing of your beloved sister,,Kelly.God be with her.
U.Mike Gallagher
October 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your sister´s passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
LeAnn and Doug Fry
October 10, 2021
