Kelly Ann Cain

June 28, 1960 - October 7, 2021

Kelly Ann Cain, 61, was born on June 28, 1960, to Dr. Jerome A. & Helen M. Cain in Lincoln. She passed away on October 7, 2021. She was a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a B.A. in journalism. She worked in the food service industry, ranging from waitress to restaurant manager and won several awards for outstanding sales. During the last decade she worked in home health care, enriching the final years of her senior clientele.

She is survived by her sister Kathleen Cain, Arvada, CO; brother Dan (Kathy), Lincoln; brother Keenan (Peggy), Lincoln; sister-in-law Dot, Colorado Springs, CO; aunts Patricia Gaume (Kansas City, MO) and Sr. Margaret Mary Cain, O.S.U; Uncle Mike Gallagher (Hereford, TX); several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Sean.

Memorial service will be held at First Plymouth Congregational Church Chapel, 2000 D Street at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021. Memorials may be made to The Capital Humane Society www.capitalhumanesociety.org. Condolences may be sent at lincolnalternativefuneral.com