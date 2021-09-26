Kimberly (Kim) Sue Bohlmeyer Roberts

July 20, 1962 - September 21, 2021

Kimberly (Kim) Sue Bohlmeyer Roberts, 59, of Lincoln passed away on September 21st. Born July 20, 1962 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Carl & Marlene Bohlmeyer. Kim grew up mostly in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from College View Academy in 1980. Her first career began at Fields Floral in the early 80's. She married Steve Wagner in 1982. Kim became a realtor in 1991 and spent her entire career of 30 years at Home Real Estate. During her career she was recognized multiple times for her success with selling houses. She also met and married Dick Roberts, a fellow realtor, and they were married in 2001.

Kim and her dad had a special relationship. She would come with him on many bowling trips where he would compete in tournaments. They also took several road trips together.She also enjoyed helping her mom teach the kids at church. Every summer she would help her pick out flowers for her house and plant them wherever she wanted. A very big part of Kim's life was AA. She had been actively involved for 30 years. She served on many committees and went out of her way to nurture new members.

Kim is survived by her mom, Marlene (Kugler) Bohlmeyer, sister, Sandie (Doug) Simpson; nephews, Kurtis (Stacey) Conover, Matt (Sara) Hazen, several cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death 10 months ago by her father Carl Bohlmeyer.

A memorial service will be held at the College View Seventh-Day Adventist church Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at 4801 Prescott Ave. This service will be available on live stream by going to https://www.collegeviewchurch.org/ Burial will follow. Viewing on Friday, October 1st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family welcomes any memories and messages which can be sent on her obituary listing on Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home website, www.bmlfh.com. Memorials can be made in care of the family for later designation.