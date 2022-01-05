Larry L. Cummings

November 14, 1946 - January 2, 2022

Larry L. Cummings, 75, of Lincoln, passed away January 2, 2022. Born November 14, 1946 in Falls City, NE to Frederick & Marguerite Cummings.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Darla; brothers, Donald Foraker and Gary Cummings. He is survived by his children, Krista and Darren Scott, Amber Cummings and Eumir Palacios; grandchildren, Steven, Sierra, Branden, Daniel and Salvador; great-grandchildren, Melina and Matteo; Sister, Julia Eaton.

Funeral service: Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1PM with visitation 2 hours prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com