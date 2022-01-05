Menu
Larry L. Cummings
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Larry L. Cummings

November 14, 1946 - January 2, 2022

Larry L. Cummings, 75, of Lincoln, passed away January 2, 2022. Born November 14, 1946 in Falls City, NE to Frederick & Marguerite Cummings.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Darla; brothers, Donald Foraker and Gary Cummings. He is survived by his children, Krista and Darren Scott, Amber Cummings and Eumir Palacios; grandchildren, Steven, Sierra, Branden, Daniel and Salvador; great-grandchildren, Melina and Matteo; Sister, Julia Eaton.

Funeral service: Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1PM with visitation 2 hours prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
Jan
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies to all of your family. We will also miss him. Our friendship was interrupted by COVID, but he was never forgotten.
Wilder and Verlene Owens
Friend
January 10, 2022
Hi Way Diner41
January 7, 2022
I worked with Larry at Meadow Gold for 26 years, and went to high school with Darla. Last I saw him was in 2015 at our 50 year reunion
Thomas NewellI
Work
January 5, 2022
