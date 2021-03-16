Larry E. Toombs

May 3, 1938 - March 13, 2021

Larry E. Toombs, age 82, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Larry was born May 3, 1938 to Harold and Elise Toombs. He was united in marriage to Arlene Veskrna on August 12, 1962 to this union two children were born, Christie and Craig. He is survived by his daughter, Christie Werner; son, Craig (Candice) Toombs; grandchildren, Zachary Werner, and Clint Werner; sisters, Dorothy Tritsch, Jan Breslow, Donna Mae Stetler and brother, Gary Toombs. Larry is preceded in death by wife, Arlene; parents; brother, Alfred; sisters, Mary Lou Martin, Shirley Ryan, and Bonnie Bulin; brother in-laws and sister in-laws; son in-law, Terry Werner. He will be remembered for his love of racing and his cats. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4-8pm followed by a funeral service at 10am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society 2320 Park Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com. You can watch the service virtually on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook Page.