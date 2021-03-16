Menu
Larry E. Toombs
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Larry E. Toombs

May 3, 1938 - March 13, 2021

Larry E. Toombs, age 82, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Larry was born May 3, 1938 to Harold and Elise Toombs. He was united in marriage to Arlene Veskrna on August 12, 1962 to this union two children were born, Christie and Craig. He is survived by his daughter, Christie Werner; son, Craig (Candice) Toombs; grandchildren, Zachary Werner, and Clint Werner; sisters, Dorothy Tritsch, Jan Breslow, Donna Mae Stetler and brother, Gary Toombs. Larry is preceded in death by wife, Arlene; parents; brother, Alfred; sisters, Mary Lou Martin, Shirley Ryan, and Bonnie Bulin; brother in-laws and sister in-laws; son in-law, Terry Werner. He will be remembered for his love of racing and his cats. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4-8pm followed by a funeral service at 10am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society 2320 Park Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com. You can watch the service virtually on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook Page.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family of Larry. We sorry we won't be there to see you all. Blaine said he and Larry spent quite a bit of time together when they were young. Memories never go away. Our thoughts are there with you at this difficult time.
Blaine & Janice Miller
March 16, 2021
Craig and Candie, so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. Your mom and dad were the nicest people. May God grant you peace and comfort.
Bev Wuethrich Adams, Scotts mom.
March 16, 2021
Craig and Christie....We are so saddened to hear about your dad. We have such fond memories of your parents. SW 9th Street was so blessed to have them!!
Linda Throckmorton
March 16, 2021
