LaVina Mae (Kraus) Vagts

December 25, 1935 - January 7, 2022

LaVina Vagts of Denton, NE, passed away Friday, January 7th, 2022. Born at home December 25, 1935, to Frank and Mary Kraus near Crete, LaVina graduated from Pleasant Dale High School and received her Teacher's Certificate at Doane College in Crete. She married Ivan Vagts in 1955.

She is survived by their four children Cindi (Darryl) Hunter, Kathy (James) Hitch; Daryl Vagts; and Dale (Sue) Vagts; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Ann Kraus, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

LaVina is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Vagts, her parents, her brothers Eugene and Leon Kraus, her sister Lorraine Janda, sisters-in-law Laverne Kraus and Doris Kraus, brother-in-law Bernard Janda, nephew Timothy Janda, and niece Bonnie Kraus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday, January 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7105 Cass Avenue, Denton. Visitation after 12 pm Wednesday, January 12 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. The family will be present from 6 to 7 pm to greet friends. Rosary, 7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials to Denton Community Historical Society or St. Gianna Home. Condolences at www.bmlfh.com. Celebration of Life reception at a later date will be announced via Lincoln Journal-Star Obituaries.As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.