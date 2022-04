Lois A. Fritts-Yazdani

January 13, 2022

Lois A. Fritts-Yazdani, 69, Lincoln, died Thursday, January 13, 2022. Survived by son, Joshua Fritts of Omaha, brother and sister-in law, Vaughn Fritts and Mary Jenkins of Pine Plains, N.Y., brother and sister-in-law, John Fritts and Amanda Baron of Lincoln, four grandchildren. Preceded in death by brothers, James Fritts and Thomas Fritts. Services are pending.