Loretta Ann Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Loretta Ann (Ficken) Anderson

February 7, 1939 - June 20, 2021

Loretta Ann Anderson, 82, of Seward, was born on February 7, 1939 to Walter and Arvilla (Deinert) Ficken in rural Milford and passed away on June 20, 2021 in Lincoln. On June 9, 1957, Loretta was united in marriage to Lyle Anderson. Loretta was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for Berger Auto Parts.

She is survived by her son, Duane (Kathy) Anderson, Staplehurst; daughters, Beverly Anderson, Lincoln, Linda (James) Hrnicek, Seward, Susan (Terry) Gieselman, Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Sheri (Paul) Moss, Lincoln; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Linda) Anderson, Bartlesville, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephew. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lyle; son, Steven; grandson, Mark.

Memorial in care of Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Per Loretta's request, there will be no public viewing. Visitation: 12-8 p.m. with family 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Faith Lutheran Church, Seward.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Jun
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
1245 N. 2nd, Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
If one asked you to describe Lorette in single word or sentence what would say. For me she is like a gentle passing cloud. She was not a storm cloud rushing toward you but instead she drifts slowly over you, so low that you feel you could reach up and touch her. No harsh word or act did I ever hear from her or see her do. She was one of those billowy soft clouds on a clear blue day that drift on endlessly. So next time you step out; look up. She may be passing over head. Look for her in the summer sky and thank her for the times you had with her. There are few clouds as lovely as she and a life more deserving. I be looking for in the summer sky. Bless you.
Howard Shaw (Cousin)
Family
June 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy the family of Loretta. I always enjoyed our cousins breakfasts and will miss seeing her.
Marlene D Nieman
Family
June 23, 2021
Good bye my friend, we have had some wonderful times together. You were the most kind person I´ve ever met. You were always making everyone have fun and enjoy life. Will miss you. God has added another blessed angel to his great heaven. God bless all the family.
Shirley Kness
Friend
June 23, 2021
