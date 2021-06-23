Loretta Ann (Ficken) Anderson

February 7, 1939 - June 20, 2021

Loretta Ann Anderson, 82, of Seward, was born on February 7, 1939 to Walter and Arvilla (Deinert) Ficken in rural Milford and passed away on June 20, 2021 in Lincoln. On June 9, 1957, Loretta was united in marriage to Lyle Anderson. Loretta was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for Berger Auto Parts.

She is survived by her son, Duane (Kathy) Anderson, Staplehurst; daughters, Beverly Anderson, Lincoln, Linda (James) Hrnicek, Seward, Susan (Terry) Gieselman, Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Sheri (Paul) Moss, Lincoln; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Linda) Anderson, Bartlesville, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephew. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lyle; son, Steven; grandson, Mark.

Memorial in care of Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Per Loretta's request, there will be no public viewing. Visitation: 12-8 p.m. with family 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Faith Lutheran Church, Seward.