Marilynn M. McDonald

August 28, 1936 - January 9, 2022

Marilynn M. McDonald, 85, of Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Born August 28, 1936, in Denver, CO to John W. and Helen D. (Krcmarik) Moser. Marilynn was retired after working for the American Legion Post #3.

Family members include her daughters Gaye Kruse and Pam (David) Glantz; sons Jeff (Peg) McDonald and Dana McDonald; grandchildren Julie (Mike) Thomason, Shawn (Corey) Behrends, Alex (Amy) Glantz, Ryan McDonald, and Natasha Glantz; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marcy Dillon; brothers Monte (Judy) Moser and John Charles (Eunice) Moser; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sons Gregg and Michael McDonald.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Thursday (1-13-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. 4300 'O' Street. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com