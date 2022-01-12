Menu
Marilynn M. McDonald
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Marilynn M. McDonald

August 28, 1936 - January 9, 2022

Marilynn M. McDonald, 85, of Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Born August 28, 1936, in Denver, CO to John W. and Helen D. (Krcmarik) Moser. Marilynn was retired after working for the American Legion Post #3.

Family members include her daughters Gaye Kruse and Pam (David) Glantz; sons Jeff (Peg) McDonald and Dana McDonald; grandchildren Julie (Mike) Thomason, Shawn (Corey) Behrends, Alex (Amy) Glantz, Ryan McDonald, and Natasha Glantz; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marcy Dillon; brothers Monte (Judy) Moser and John Charles (Eunice) Moser; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sons Gregg and Michael McDonald.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Thursday (1-13-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. 4300 'O' Street. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Wishing the entire family my condolences. I will always have fond memories of Marilynn and her kindness.
Sean DeBoer
Other
January 13, 2022
Peg & Jeff - So sorry to learn of Jeff's mother passing. May you find comfort in your many memories of your Mom. - Jacque
Jacque Springer
Friend
January 12, 2022
I'll never forget all the fun times we had working together and what a good friend she was! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Karen Keller
January 12, 2022
Sincere Sympathy to the McDonald family. Marilyn was a unique, generous, caring person. She always thought of others and was so sweet. I knew Marilyn from the Northeast Senior Center, Aging Partners. She was fun to play Pitch with. Heaven gained an angel. She had been through too much with the loss of her sons. Now she no longer has to suffer. Sincerely, Cheryl Frederick
Cheryl Frederick
Other
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results