Mary Helen Gatzemeyer

April 20, 1947 - January 1, 2022

Mary Helen Gatzemeyer, entered eternity on January 1, 2022 from complications of ovarian cancer. She was born in Lyons, Nebraska on April 20, 1947 to the late Dale and Jane Bring. She was the oldest of seven children, the late John Bring, Joel (Janice) Bring, Jeff (Becky) Bring, Nancy (Lester) Kiefer, Beth (Joe) Carter, and Jerry (Michelle) Bring.

She was raised in a strong Catholic family, and how wonderful that the first time she caught the eye of Tim Gatzemeyer was during Sunday mass! During their 55 years of marriage, they raised eight children: Debra (David) Vavra, Thomas (Petra) Gatzemeyer, Tyler (Meredith) Gatzemeyer, Sheila (Travis) Nester, Jennifer (Jonathon) Glassburn, Travis (Brandi) Gatzemeyer, Sherri (Abel) Medina, and Scott (Brook) Gatzemeyer. Through them, she received the blessing of 18 grandchildren and 2 and a half great-grandchildren: Andrew, Austin, Trey (Sarah), Adrienne, Sidney, Dylan, Cassidy, Kimberly, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Hayden, Jackson, Amy, Olivia, London, Gavin, Aubrey, Cash, Elliot, Braxton, and little Khloe due in February.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 1007 113th Ave. E., Collinsville, OK 74021