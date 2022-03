Michael S. Pospisil

March 20, 2022

Michael S. Pospisil, 69, of Wilber, passed away on March 20, 2022 in Lincoln. Services are Friday, 10:30 A.M., Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. Visitation is Thursday, 5 – 7 P.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorials in care of family. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.