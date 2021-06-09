Michael (Mike) Troudt

June 5, 2021

Michael (Mike) Troudt passed peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on June 5, 2021, related to heart complications. Mike had many friends and was a friend to everyone he met, and always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. A skilled welder for many years, Mike later graduated from Southeastern Community College Heavy Truck Driving Program and was looking forward to new opportunities in that field at the time of his passing.

Mike loved spending time with his family and friends. Mike had a one-of-a-kind personality and could make friends with almost anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Always good with his hands, Mike used to build and race his own stock cars. He could visualize and build almost anything he put his mind to.

Mike was a cancer survivor and had dealt with some health issues in his life. He had great empathy and compassion for others in similar circumstances.

Mike is survived by his mother Diana Troudt of Hastings, Nebraska, daughters Amber and Emily Troudt of Lincoln, Nebraska, son Tyler of Cordova, Alaska, granddaughters Melodee, Kaiah and Brinley and grandson Kaisson, Brothers Steven Troudt of Devine, Texas, David Troudt of Hastings, Nebraska, and Glenn Troudt of Martell, Nebraska. Mike was preceded in death by his father Richard Troudt, and sister Andrea Troudt.

Memorial Service Friday June 11th at 10:30 with luncheon to follow at Butherus, Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers. Memorials to the family for later designation. www.bmlfh.com