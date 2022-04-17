Nadine Ann (Cihal) Dobesh-Hruska

January 2, 1938 - April 15, 2022

Nadine Ann (Cihal) Dobesh-Hruska was born to Joseph and Sylvia (Erit) Cihal on January 2, 1938, on a farm northwest of Dwight and joined her heavenly father on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at Sunrise Country Manor in Milford at the age of 84 years, 3 months, and 13 days. Nadine attended Assumption Catholic School, both grade school and high school in Dwight. She graduated salutatorian with the Class of 1956.

On August 20, 1956, she was united in marriage to Leonard E. Dobesh and to this union three children were born. Leonard and Nadine farmed southeast of Ulysses until his passing. Nadine was employed at Dale Electronics in Columbus for 25 years, calibrating resistors on the assembly line, before her retirement. On July 5, 2003, Nadine was united in marriage to Ronald J. Hruska. Ron and Nadine lived on a farm northeast of Ulysses. After his passing Nadine moved to Seward.

In her spare time, Nadine enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling with her siblings. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Tyler, after he moved in to help care for her. They enjoyed listening to her favorite Irish singer, Daniel O'Donnell and watching old Westerns together. Nadine was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Church Altar Society in Ulysses. After retiring to Seward, she then became a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Nadine is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leonard Dobesh and Ronald Hruska; brothers-in-law, Marion Kobza and Bernard Krska; stepdaughter, Rita Mae Hruska; grandson, Curtis Sedlak and infant son, Joseph. Nadine is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; three siblings; 12 stepchildren; 30 step-grandchildren and over 30 step-great-grandchildren.

There will be a private ceremony celebrating the life of Nadine at a later date. Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.