Pamela Jane (York) Birch

July 7, 1943 - September 27, 2021

Pamela Jane Birch (York) went home to our Lord on September 27th, 2021. Pamela was born to Robert & Joy York on July 7th, 1943 in Fort Riley, Kansas as the first of 9 children. She married her husband Gary Birch on February 19, 1966 and they had 6 children: Agnes, Steven, Dan, Veronica, Jennifer and Rebecca. She spent her life as a nurse caring for others and enjoyed activities with her family such as card & board games, puzzles, fishing and quilting. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Pamela joins her parents Robert & Joy York, her siblings Paul York & Michael York, her husband Gary and her grandson Jason in Heaven. She is survived by her siblings Judy Schroder, Cindy York, Richard York (Debbie), Sheila Kuchta (John), Sherri Cunningham (Andrew), Mary Beth Hotovy (Mike) and Monica Milana; her children Agnes Birch, Steven Birch (Jackie), Dan Birch, Veronica Cordry (Alex), Jennifer Sullivan, and Rebecca Birch (Jasper); Her grandchildren Katelyn, Aubrey, Alison, Kylie, Melanie, Kelsey, Natalie, Brandon, Zachary, Madeline, Alexis, Jackson, Lillie, Melissa, Noah, Rose Marie; and her great-grandchildren Amelia and Harlan.

The rosary/visitation is at St. Teresa's Church, 735 S 36th St, Sunday, October 3rd at 7:00 PM. The funeral mass will take place Monday, October 4th at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa's Church followed by graveside service at Lincoln Memorial and a luncheon in the basement of the church.