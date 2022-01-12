Richard Joseph Carlson

January 23, 1947 - January 7, 2022

Richard Joseph Carlson, 74, of Lincoln, died at his home on January 7, 2022. Born January 23, 1947, to Joseph and Merna (Coy) Carlson. Richard was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Southeast High School in 1966. Upon graduation from the Automotive program at Southeast Community College in 1968, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He proudly served with Co. C, 19th Maintenance Battalion in Wiesbaden, Germany, and later with the 2nd Maintenance Battalion at Phu Bai, Vietnam before being honorably discharged in April 1971. On November 6, 1971, he married Linda Wiltshire. Richard was a great mechanic and worked for JerryCo Motors and Neely's Texaco before beginning a 37-year career at Kawasaki Motors. Richard retired in 2012.

Throughout his life, he was an avid sprint car racing fan and was one of the first fans to arrive at Eagle Raceway every Saturday night. Section E won't be the same without him. He was a proud and loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Rich is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; daughter, Suzanne (Jon) Oliver of Weeping Water, granddaughter Treva Lammers of Weeping Water; sisters Jane (Bruce) Young, Carol (Kip) Hendrickson; brother Mark Carlson; mother-in-law Delmary Wiltshire; sisters-in-law Charlene Luecker and Kathleen Carpenter; brothers-in-law David (Stacy) Wiltshire, Mark (Chris) Wiltshire, and Derald Wiltshire; and many nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his parents; brother Scott Carlson; father-in-law Herald Wiltshire; sister-in-law Debbie Wiltshire; brothers-in-law Herald Brian Wiltshire and Rick Luecker.

A celebration of life will be held in July. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.metcalffuneralservices.com or Suzanne Oliver, PO Box 212, Weeping Water, NE 68463.