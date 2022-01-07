Robert "Bob" Lake Anderson

January 21, 1940 - January 4, 2022

Robert "Bob" Lake Anderson (81) was born in Harlan, Iowa, January 21, 1940. He passed away at Nebraska Heart Hospital on January 4, 2022. Bob retired in 2014 after owning an association management company with his wife since 1975. He served in the CEO capacity of the Nebraska Agri-Business Association, the Nebraska Hotel & Motel Association, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association, the Nebraska Certified Crop Advisers Association, the Nebraska State Pest Control Association, and the Automotive Recycling Industry of Nebraska. Prior to that time, he handled government affairs and published a magazine for the Nebraska Rural Electric Association and was a Systems Analyst with Northwestern Bell Telephone. He attended Iowa State and Creighton University. He was a member of many national and state associations affiliated with the industries he represented. He was also an Eagle Scout.

He was preceded in death by parents Lake and Helen Anderson, brothers Eugene and Gary, Sr., all of Omaha. Also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Erna Licht, Hooper, Nebraska and brothers-in-law Ron, Howard, and Gordon Licht all of Lincoln. He is survived by his wife Alice Licht Anderson, five children and grandchildren: Rob (Lori) Anderson, Omaha; (Brooke (Daniel) Norton, Gilbert, AZ, Connor (Cailey) Anderson and Dylan Anderson of Omaha;) Mark (Tanya) Anderson, Westerville, OH; (Nicholas Anderson, New York, NY, Kyla and Jacob Anderson, Columbus, OH;) Lizbeth (Larry) Puckett, Wilmington, NC; (James Puckett, Clifton, CO and Caroline Puckett, San Diego, CA;) Kristian (Laura) Anderson, Lincoln; (Ashley Anderson, Hastings; Ehlana, William, Maire and Maura Anderson, Lincoln;) and, Nicole (Kip) Paterson, Lakeville, MN; (Ian, Jaden and Kassandra Paterson, Lakeville, MN;) sister Patricia Hannan, Omaha and sisters-in-law Jeanne Anderson, Omaha; Cindy (Larry) Stollberg, Scribner; Karen Licht, Lincoln, Joan Licht, Hooper and Belva Licht, Omaha; and, Uncle Ben (Joan) Peterson of Ormond Beach, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 11 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1001 Isaac Drive, Lincoln with Visitation at 9:30 a.m., a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorial established with North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Masks are preferred. Livestream available: namartyrs.org/funeral. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com