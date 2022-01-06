Robert "Bob" Blackman

December 2, 1947 - December 18, 2021

Robert "Bob" Blackman, 74, of Lincoln passed away on December 18th, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.Bob was born to Victor and Leoma (Tomlin) Blackman in McCook, Nebraska on December 2nd, 1947. He grew up in Indianola, Nebraska and graduated from Indianola High School in 1966 where he was active in sports and band. He continued his education and basketball career at McCook Junior College, where he graduated with his associate degree in 1968.

Bob married the love of his life, Belinda (Graham) on August 29th, 1968, at McCook United Methodist Church. The newlyweds then moved to Denver, Colorado where Bob attended the National Electronic Institute and earned his degree in 1970. Bob and Belinda returned to McCook where Bob began his newspaper career at the McCook Daily Gazette. Shortly after their move back to Nebraska, they began their family with the birth of their daughter, Carmen Renee (Hyde) on August 21st, 1971, and their son, Dustin Robert, on July 5th, 1975.

Bob's career in the newspaper industry led him to many different locations: Fort Collins Coloradoan, North Platte Telegraph, Kansas City Star, and the Quad City Times (Bettendorf, IA). He then decided to put some roots down in Lincoln, NE working at Lincoln Journal Star. After the kids were raised, he then moved to Beatrice, NE where he was the publisher of the Beatrice Daily Sun. Followed by The Columbus Telegram (Columbus, NE) and Muscatine Journal (Muscatine, IA).

After a successful career of 40 years, Bob retired in September 2010 to spend his days in Lincoln, NE and Surprise, AZ. He spent his time golfing, reading, camping, and making memories with his friends and family. Bob had many accomplishments in his career, he served as President of the Nebraska Daily Publishers Association and the Nebraska Press and Nebraska Press Advertising Service. Bob also was a vital part of the development of the National Homestead Monument in Beatrice, NE.

When Bob wasn't at work or spending time with his family, he was heavily involved in the communities he resided in by devoting his time or serving as a board member to multiple organizations including Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau, YMCA, United Way, Teammates, the Humane Society, and the Food Bank. Bob was also an avid blood donor throughout his life and a very faithful Husker fan!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Leoma Blackman; his sister, Virginia Liess, and nephews, Greg, and Kevin Blackman. Robert is survived by his Wife Belinda (Graham); Daughter Carmen (Harrison) Hyde; Son Dustin Blackman; Sister Carol (Gene) Leiss; Brothers Larry (Danny), Gene (Lillian) and Terry (Beth) Blackman, as well as his grandchildren, Zach, Mackenzie, Hunter, Alexa, and Cameron.

Cremation was chosen. Interment of the ashes will be 11:00 A.M. January 8, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow the burial at the VFW in Waverly. Wyuka Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be left for the family at www.wyuka.com.