Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. Oliver
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kuncl Funeral Home Inc
607 W 3Rd St
Wilber, NE

Robert J. Oliver

December 3, 1968 – September 29, 2021

Robert J. Oliver (Bob) passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 3, 1968, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Dick and Lil Oliver. He married Rachel L. Riechers on June 5, 1993, in Clatonia, Nebraska, and raised three wonderful children. Bob lived life to the fullest, in every way possible. He enjoyed the outdoors life; hunting, fishing, camping but most of all he enjoyed his family and friends. He was a diehard Chiefs and Royals fan and enjoyed playing shuffleboard league with his wife, Rachel.

He touched the hearts of many with his warm smile and sense of humor. Bob was a graduate of Wilber Clatonia High School, was a member of the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Clatonia, Nebraska. Bob owned and operated Countertops R-Us for many years, and continued that business through his current employment with Sack Lumber Co.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rachel Oliver, Sons, Chandler Oliver (special friend, Ashley Nichols), Gavin Oliver, and Daughter, Aspen Oliver. Brothers, Rich (Karen) Oliver, Darrell Oliver, Mike (Codey) Oliver, Dan (Joni) Oliver, sisters, Jaimie Olson, Darlene (Ed) Slama, and Chris (Kent) Linhart, Brother-in Laws, Tim (Kris) Riechers, and Paul Riechers (special friend, Ann Freese), and parents-in-law, John and Leora Riechers, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Dick and Lil Oliver, Brothers, Butch Toner and James Oliver, and niece, Susan Johnson.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:30 at the Clatonia Community Center in Clatonia, Nebraska, with Visitation on Friday from 5 – 8 P.M. at the Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorials are in care of the family. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kuncl Funeral Home Inc
607 W 3Rd St, Wilber, NE
Oct
2
Service
10:30a.m.
Clatonia Community Center
Clatonia, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kuncl Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kuncl Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for loss of Bob, father, husband and brother! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Lynn, Judy and Michael Vrbka
October 2, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Bob´s passing! He was a great guy! Always gave us a wave in passing. The work he did for us was always top notch! He will be missed! Take care, sending prayers, blessings and hugs for you all!
Tom and Cindy Togstad
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results