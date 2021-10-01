Robert J. Oliver

December 3, 1968 – September 29, 2021

Robert J. Oliver (Bob) passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 3, 1968, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Dick and Lil Oliver. He married Rachel L. Riechers on June 5, 1993, in Clatonia, Nebraska, and raised three wonderful children. Bob lived life to the fullest, in every way possible. He enjoyed the outdoors life; hunting, fishing, camping but most of all he enjoyed his family and friends. He was a diehard Chiefs and Royals fan and enjoyed playing shuffleboard league with his wife, Rachel.

He touched the hearts of many with his warm smile and sense of humor. Bob was a graduate of Wilber Clatonia High School, was a member of the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Clatonia, Nebraska. Bob owned and operated Countertops R-Us for many years, and continued that business through his current employment with Sack Lumber Co.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rachel Oliver, Sons, Chandler Oliver (special friend, Ashley Nichols), Gavin Oliver, and Daughter, Aspen Oliver. Brothers, Rich (Karen) Oliver, Darrell Oliver, Mike (Codey) Oliver, Dan (Joni) Oliver, sisters, Jaimie Olson, Darlene (Ed) Slama, and Chris (Kent) Linhart, Brother-in Laws, Tim (Kris) Riechers, and Paul Riechers (special friend, Ann Freese), and parents-in-law, John and Leora Riechers, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Dick and Lil Oliver, Brothers, Butch Toner and James Oliver, and niece, Susan Johnson.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:30 at the Clatonia Community Center in Clatonia, Nebraska, with Visitation on Friday from 5 – 8 P.M. at the Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorials are in care of the family. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.