Russell A. Roether

June 13, 2021

Russell A. Roether 73, of Milford, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Lincoln, surrounded by his family. Former instructor and engineer, Southeast Community College, Milford, Brand Fluid Power Company, Omaha.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Scott VanEtten, Adrian, MI, Sara and Lyle Calvert, Cambridge, NE, son, Eric Roether, Lincoln, 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Mya and Aspen, companion and significant other, Patti Schumann and her family, all of Lincoln, sisters-in-law, Jane Trumble, Sharon Trumble, brother-in-law, Joseph Trumble, all of Alliance. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Barbara in 2010, and a brother-in-law, Michael Trumble.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, Milford Mennonite Church. Interment, Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford. Visitation is Sunday 2-4:00 p.m. Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.