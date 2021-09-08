Ruth Geraldine "Gerry" Leber Schell

December 24, 1925 - September 5, 2021

Ruth Geraldine "Gerry" Leber Schell departed this life to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on September 5th, at the age of 95 years. Gerry was born December 24, 1925, near Beatrice, NE., to Lou and Della Leber, the 8th of sixteen children. Gerry married Leon "Bud" Schell on August 10, 1945. She was retired from Bryan Memorial Hospital. Gerry was a member of Mt. Olive Lutherans Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, eleven brothers and sisters, and her daughter-in-law, Sugar Schell. She is survived by her 3 sons, Michael (Gwen) Sarasota, FL/Lincoln, Kenneth (Marti), Ferris TX, and Scott, Wichita Falls TX. Seven grandchildren, Andrew Schell, Sarasota, FL, Tracie Hlavinka, Lago Vista, TX, Stacie (Ernest) Reyes, San Angelo, TX, Heidi (Stephen) Osburn, Napervile, IL, T.J. (Jenny) Schell, Lincoln, Kendra (Derek) Zurbriggen, Lincoln, Heather Schell, Lincoln, and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother, Don (MaryAnn) Leber, Lincoln, Mel (Wanda) Leber, Springfield, AR, Gene (Mary) Leber, Phoenix, AZ, sister Leona Archer, Tuscon, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation, no viewing. Celebration of Life service will be at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, on Monday, September 13th at 11 am, followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The family also wishes to thank the Bickford Cottage staff and Asura Care Hospice for all the caring and compassionate support they gave Gerry in her final days.