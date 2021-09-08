Menu
Ruth Geraldine Leber "Gerry" Schell
1925 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Ruth Geraldine "Gerry" Leber Schell

December 24, 1925 - September 5, 2021

Ruth Geraldine "Gerry" Leber Schell departed this life to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on September 5th, at the age of 95 years. Gerry was born December 24, 1925, near Beatrice, NE., to Lou and Della Leber, the 8th of sixteen children. Gerry married Leon "Bud" Schell on August 10, 1945. She was retired from Bryan Memorial Hospital. Gerry was a member of Mt. Olive Lutherans Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, eleven brothers and sisters, and her daughter-in-law, Sugar Schell. She is survived by her 3 sons, Michael (Gwen) Sarasota, FL/Lincoln, Kenneth (Marti), Ferris TX, and Scott, Wichita Falls TX. Seven grandchildren, Andrew Schell, Sarasota, FL, Tracie Hlavinka, Lago Vista, TX, Stacie (Ernest) Reyes, San Angelo, TX, Heidi (Stephen) Osburn, Napervile, IL, T.J. (Jenny) Schell, Lincoln, Kendra (Derek) Zurbriggen, Lincoln, Heather Schell, Lincoln, and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother, Don (MaryAnn) Leber, Lincoln, Mel (Wanda) Leber, Springfield, AR, Gene (Mary) Leber, Phoenix, AZ, sister Leona Archer, Tuscon, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation, no viewing. Celebration of Life service will be at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, on Monday, September 13th at 11 am, followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The family also wishes to thank the Bickford Cottage staff and Asura Care Hospice for all the caring and compassionate support they gave Gerry in her final days.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
7979 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Schell Family, Please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your loved one. All though we did not ever "officially" meet I was a frequent visitor at The Bickford until my father's passing in May. Gerry was always the first face I saw when I came though the door and she always had a great smile and a friendly hello. My dad was in the memory unit and isolated from the majority of the residents but she always asked how dad was doing and how his dog Minnie was getting along. I am sorry to hear of her passing and I will keep her and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Doug Emery
Other
September 13, 2021
Scott and Dee
September 9, 2021
What a blessing to have known Gerry, an elegant and steadfast worker for Christ´s mission, our deepest sympathies to her loving family
Scott/Dee Bergfeld
Family
September 9, 2021
