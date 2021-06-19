Sara Marie Swanson

June 11, 1977- June 15, 2021

Sara Marie Swanson, 44, of Lincoln passed away on June 15, 2021. She was born on June 11, 1977, in Columbus, NE, to Donald and Lorraine (Wies) Zwiener. Sara loved many things including the KC Royals, Boston Red Sox, and her dogs; most important to her was her family, who she loved so dearly. She enjoyed being a part of the PTA at Randolph Elementary School where her son attended. Growing up, Sara was very active in dance. She danced from the ages of 5-18 and loved every minute of it. Sara had an infectious smile that could light up any room or anybody!!

Family members include her loving husband and son, Charles and Fenway; her parents Donald and Lorraine, of Columbus; brother Todd (Jennifer) of Elkhorn and their children, Tyler and Isabelle; in-laws Loren (Linda) Swanson, of Lincoln; sister-in-law Circy (Mike) Gastman and their children Sydney and Brett of Little Rock, AR; grandmother-in-law Betty Wilson; Preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence (Eulalia) Wies and Fred (Florence) Zwiener; grandparents-in-law Gladys (Weir) Swanson and Charles Wilson.

Celebration of Sara's Life will be held 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln (10). Visitation will take place from 1 -7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the funeral home with family present from 5 -7 p.m. A livestream will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.