Sara Marie Swanson
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Sara Marie Swanson

June 11, 1977- June 15, 2021

Sara Marie Swanson, 44, of Lincoln passed away on June 15, 2021. She was born on June 11, 1977, in Columbus, NE, to Donald and Lorraine (Wies) Zwiener. Sara loved many things including the KC Royals, Boston Red Sox, and her dogs; most important to her was her family, who she loved so dearly. She enjoyed being a part of the PTA at Randolph Elementary School where her son attended. Growing up, Sara was very active in dance. She danced from the ages of 5-18 and loved every minute of it. Sara had an infectious smile that could light up any room or anybody!!

Family members include her loving husband and son, Charles and Fenway; her parents Donald and Lorraine, of Columbus; brother Todd (Jennifer) of Elkhorn and their children, Tyler and Isabelle; in-laws Loren (Linda) Swanson, of Lincoln; sister-in-law Circy (Mike) Gastman and their children Sydney and Brett of Little Rock, AR; grandmother-in-law Betty Wilson; Preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence (Eulalia) Wies and Fred (Florence) Zwiener; grandparents-in-law Gladys (Weir) Swanson and Charles Wilson.

Celebration of Sara's Life will be held 10 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln (10). Visitation will take place from 1 -7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the funeral home with family present from 5 -7 p.m. A livestream will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
21
Service
A livestream will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com
NE
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Charles, I was sad to hear about your wife's passing. Although I did not know her, I am friends with a few people who did. May you, your son, and your entire family be wrapped in prayers, love, and peace. Please accept my deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kristy Heinzmann Kotik
June 21, 2021
Sara, You were always so kind and loving toward everyone you met. Each day you would greet me with a smile and "Hello." Your acknowledgment brightened my day and always made me feel so special. I thank you for that. I know you lived and breathed to take care of Chuck and Fenway; May they find strength and comfort from your positive memories. Rest In Peace knowing you left so many loved ones behind who will "step up to the plate" just like in baseball to take care of your boys. Big hugs!
Robin Dettman
Work
June 20, 2021
