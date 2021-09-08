Scott Edward Herdt

May 4, 1964 - September 5, 2021

Scott Edward Herdt, age 57, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Scott was born May 4, 1964 in Scottsbluff, NE to Edward and Priscilla Herdt (Allen). He was united in marriage to Becky Kavan (Williams) on January 21, 2021. Scott was an avid Husker fan, he loved anything with wheels including his Harley, cars, and trucks. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and had a very tender heart. He worked for H.I.S. auto care, Husker Lawn Service, and road construction throughout NE, WY, and CO for over 20 years. Scott was a proud organ donor.

He is survived by his wife, Becky; parents, Priscilla (Dave) Allen and Ed Herdt; sister, Tammy (John) Bauer of Simi Valley, CA; step children, Max and Logan Kavan; step sisters, Stacia (Flloyd) Smith and Stephanie (Jason) Yost; in-laws, Delmar and Julie Williams; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Mark) Lundy, and Mary Williams; his beloved dogs, Cali and Benson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Scott is preceded in death by brother, Ricky Dean Herdt and grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Inurnment in Mitchell, NE at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.