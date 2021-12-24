Sharon Kay Lacy Cech

May 19, 1941 - December 21, 2021

Sharon Kay Lacy Cech, 80, of Lincoln passed away December 21, 2021. Born on May 19, 1941, to Marvin and Julia (Esser) Lacy in Nebraska City, NE. Sharon moved to Lincoln to attend UNL and pursue her love of the arts. She met and married her husband of 42 years, Bernie Cech. They went on to have 3 sons together.

She taught Art at Northeast High School for 34 years and was an avid member of Gallery 9. Her family always came first but it was not uncommon to see her at the gallery or catch her talking politics with her many friends.

She is survived by her sons Dave (Rachel) Cech of Denver, Tony (Ann) Cech and Matt (Debbi) Cech of Lincoln. Grandchildren Caroline, Olivia, Willie, and Cecil. Siblings Ginger Lacy, Sonjia (Gary) Mayfield, Lyle (Cindy) Lacy, Gary (Diana) Lacy, David (Janelle) Lacy. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernie, parents Marvin and Julia Lacy, and granddaughter Lilly B Cech.

Private family service due to Covid, with a Celebration of Life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com