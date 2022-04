Stephen W. Heitmann

January 11, 2022

Stephen W. Heitmann, 66, of Hardy, passed away on January 11, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, January 17, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Byron. Burial: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Byron. Family greeting friends: 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, at Price Funeral Home, 210 South 3rd Street, Hebron.