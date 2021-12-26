William Wright "Bill" Holman

April 3, 1951- June 19, 2021

William Wright "Bill" Holman was born April 3, 1951, in Lincoln, NE, to Nathan Cornell, "Nate" III and Betsey Jane (Wright) Holman. He died of pneumonia on June 19, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, at age 70. Bill graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1970, then attended UN-L and Hastings College, followed by several years as Asst. Mgr. at Fiesta Cantina, in Lincoln. In 1980, he attended The Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN, earning a Radio Broadcasting License. He was then employed at radio DJ spots in Lewiston and Havre, MT, Marysville, KS and Lincoln, NE for about 10 years.

In 1980, Bill graduated from The Lincoln School of Commerce, with an Associate Degree in Business. This was followed by a 20-year career as a long-distance truck driver. He enjoyed his itinerary and would sometimes call to describe the road and places he'd seen. Unfortunately, severe vision and hearing forced his retirement and the end of his driving. In later years, he enjoyed being a part-time Gate Security Guard at the Denver Arena during Broncos games and other events, such as graduations and concerts.

Bill was an avid reader of varied genres, such as Louis l'Amour, Robert B. Parker and Harper Lee, throughout his life. He spent many hours walking to and from the Denver Public Libraries, and was delighted when he found a book he desired, in a Large Print edition.He was a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the St. Louis Cardinals and more recently the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Royals.

Bill loved meeting people and was always a gentleman, honest and sincere. He was knowledgeable about many topics and was pleased to discuss them at great length.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and aunts and uncles: Robert Holman, Jacksonville, FL; Dale and Lucille (Wright) Fahnestock, Des Plaines, IL, and Earle "Bud" Wright, II, Denver, CO.

He is survived by his sisters: Jennifer (Bill) Prange, Lincoln, and Sudie (Steve) Bock, Lincoln; nieces and nephews: Julie (Allen) Chramosta, Gibbon, NE, Emily (Mike) Kissam, Oakland, CA, Brian (Candice) Bock, Eagle, NE, and Whitney Bock, Lincoln; great-nieces and nephews: Christopher Chramosta, Omaha, NE, James and Daniel Chramosta, Gibbon, NE, Perry and Edith Kissam, Oakland, CA; aunt: Dolores (Hassinger) Holman, Jacksonville, FL.

Cremation: Kramer Family Services, Denver. Bill's ashes were inurned at First-Plymouth Congregational Church Columbarium, 2000 'D' Street, with a private family gathering held in the courtyard. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com