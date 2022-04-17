William F. Wiese

January 9, 1926 - January 21, 2022

William Frank (Bill) Wiese was born to Carroll Stuart Wiese and Lillian Schwarz Wiese in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 8, 1926. He grew up in Lincoln and Gross Pointe Park, Michigan. He attended Irving Junior High and Lincoln High before attending and graduating from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri. He served two years in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He then worked with Sweeney-Eiche Insurance Agency, before acquiring ownership in Haecker-Wiese Insurance Agency, later merging with others to become MidContinent Insurers, then lnspro Insurance.

Bill was active in sports throughout schools, and enjoyed golf and fishing in the Atlantic or trout streams. He participated in musical events and loved dancing. He was active in the Lincoln Junior Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Independent Insurance Agents, The 25 Club, The Executive Club, Kiwaniis Club, The Salvation Army, Garden Railroad Society, Circus Model Builders, and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, serving on boards in various offices.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Sherry Leeka Wiese, daughter, Sally Hempel, (Rodger), Lincoln, NE, sons, Thomas (Kemp), Kansas City, MO, and William Jr., Denver, CO, grandchildren: Tyson (Alison) Hempel, Bozeman, MT, Ashleigh (Nathan) Ogden, Bend, OR, Keely (Austin) Johns and Ro Hempel, Lincoln, NE, Thomas Wiese, Tampa, FL, Christian Wiese, Catherine (Trey) Maevers, Brianna (John) Myers, Rachel Brown, Kansas City, MO, Conner Wiese, Denver, CO, great-grandchildren: Porter Hempel, Liam and Everett Maevers, Sophia, Miranda and Niko Myers. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jody Gear, father, Carroll Wiese, mother and step-father, Lillian and Tom Sweeney.

Services: 2:00 P.M., April 23, 2022 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 Sewell Street, Lincoln, NE 68502. Memorials to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall, #100, 68508, or The Salvation Army, 2625 Potter St., Lincoln 69503.