LEXINGTON - Betty J. Ronnau, 88, of Lexington died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.

Betty's wish was to be cremated and a service will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born June 21, 1933, in Webster County, Neb., to Vern and Pauline (Reeve) Kiehl.

She married Darrel D. Giger on June 17, 1950. On Nov. 5, 1962 Darrel preceded her in death.

On Feb. 2, 1964, Betty married Burdette (Ronnie) Ronnau. Burdette preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2013.

Survivors include her two sons, Larry Giger of Bertrand and Michael Ronnau of Phoenix; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 13, 2022.