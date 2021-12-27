LOVELAND, Colo. - Brian David Nevitt, 61, of Minden died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Loveland.

Celebration of Life services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Minden E-Free Church with Pastor Tom Barnes and Brother Larry Brown officiating. There will be no internment as the family will hold his cremated remains.

--

He was born May 2, 1960, in Fremont to Merrill Nevitt and Judy (Nelson) Nevitt. He lived in the Fremont area where he attended elementary and high school. He moved to Kearney where he attended a semester of school at Kearney State College. He worked at several jobs during his life, including Coleman Powermate, JBL, Chief Industries, and finally at Becton Dickinson in Holdrege. He played guitar, wrote songs, practiced martial arts and weaponry, and he loved building 1/25 scale model cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and campers.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Sandra Nevitt, and their daughter, Briana Nevitt, both of Minden; stepson, Stephen Schaetzle of Aurora, Colo.; stepgranddaughter, Lilyannah Schaetzle, of Canon City, Colo.; his mother, Judy Nevitt of Denver; sister, Christine Steele of Shelton; brother, Derroll Nevitt of Council Bluffs, Iowa; half-brother, Michael Wellstead of Fremont; half-sister, Erica Nevitt of Utah; several nieces, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepson, Seth, his mother-in-law, Barbara Spease; all grandparents; and two aunts.

Memorials are suggested to his wife and daughter.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.