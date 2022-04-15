GRAND ISLAND - Donna Lucille (Sheeks) Gewecke, 87, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, in Grand Island.

A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.

--

Donna was born on Aug. 19, 1934, to James & Ellen (Rounds) Sheeks at home in Wood River. She was the eldest with three brothers. While in high school she was in the violin orchestra and a majorette for the marching band. Donna loved spending summers in Kimbell with aunt Linda and uncle Herby on the farm. She attended Kearney State College up to her junior year and then to summer school while teaching at one-room country schools in Merrick and Hall counties and District 30 before it became Engleman school. She loved walking the halls at Engleman during her grandkid's soup/supper fundraisers, reminiscing about her years there.

Donna married Gerald "Jerry" Walter Gewecke on June 22, 1953, at Wood River's Presbyterian church, but signed the paperwork on June 21, 1953, and were always saying they had two wedding days. From this union three children were born, Valarie Klein of Las Vegas, Nev., Craig (Donna) Gewecke of Gillette, Wyo., and Vickie (Jamie) Sich of Chapman, which generated eight grandchildren, six having spouses, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She loved playing the piano, organ and violin. Her singing was a passion that she shared in the church choir and the Grand Island City Singers. Elvis Presley was her all-time favorite entertainer-singer. Her day of passing was on Elvis's birthday and now she can sing with him. Many of her grandchildren and in-law grandchildren also carry the passion for music in all forms. You could count on her to make the BEST homemade bread as it never lasted long. Along with bread, her famous marshmallow haystacks during Halloween were always a hit. Donna and Jerry took the family camping, boating and waterskiing on countless weekends. They had a tribe of families congregating with them at the lakes, along with many summer vacations. Donna was a rebel when riding her white Honda Dream motorcycle, it was quite a sight seeing her fly down the highway. She spent hours sewing clothes, even sewing her oldest daughter, Valarie's, wedding dress. Donna loved having family near during the holidays and living next door to her parents' home, it always made seeing family wonderfully easy.

She was a Girl Scout leader, a Wood River City Council member, and Admiral in the Nebraska Navy, a Royal Neighbors of America member, and a secretary/treasurer/accountant for Gewecke Electric. Donna and Jerry traveled through many states whether it was for vacations, trap shoots, a grandson's college football games, grandkids school events or just to go somewhere new.

Survivors include her children and their families; brothers, James "Jim" Sheeks of Cairo, Delbert Sheeks of Alda, and for a short while her middle brother, Dale Sr. Sheeks, who passed away Jan. 25, 2022; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, who passed away on Nov. 21, 2016; parents, Jim and Ellen; parents in-laws, Walter and Vera Gewecke; brother and sister in-law, Dale Sr. and Edith Gewecke; a nephew and many cherished aunts and uncles.

LOVE YOU, MOM!!!



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 15, 2022.