Freddie Loudenslager Sr.

Indianola, Iowa resident, 81

CAMBRIDEGE - Freddie B. Loudenslager Sr.,81, of Indianola, Iowa died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, in Cambridge.

Family viewing only.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe with George Probasco, officiating. Military rites will be presented by the Edison American Legion and the U.S. Naval Honor Guard.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born on March 2, 1940, in Harlan, Iowa to John C. and Violet May (Stohl) Loudenslager.

He married Dorothy Jean Nielsen on Aug. 29, 1964, in Harlan, Iowa. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Fred Jr. Loudenslager of Indianola, Iowa; daughter's, Wendy Squier of Indianola, Iowa, Brenda Keeney of Indianola, Iowa, and Chanda Carlson of Arapahoe; sister, Betty Larsen of Harlan, Iowa and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.