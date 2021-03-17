KEARNEY - Irene Newman, 86, of Kearney died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
--
Irene was born July 7, 1934, in Kearney to Vern and Helen (Zeilinger) Dorothy. She was raised in Kearney and was a graduate of Kearney Longfellow High School.
On July 26, 1953, Irene married Harold L. Newman at Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Irene enjoyed raising her family and was active in 4-H, Cub Scouts and PTA while the children were young. She later worked at the Buffalo County Veteran's Service office for 30 years, retiring in 2004.
Survivors include her children, Reva Vandevoorde of Wahoo, Danny (Nancy) Newman of Surprise, Arizona, Deanna (Robert) Abbott of Grand Island, Rhonda (Kirk) Ahrens of Summer Haven Lake, Donna Newman of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Richard (Jenna) Newman of Lee's Summit, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Newman; brother, Ray (Betty) Dorothy; son-in-law, Phil Vandevoorde; and her sister, Alice (Bob) Cruise.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 17, 2021.