Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Newman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Irene Newman, 86, of Kearney died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
--
Irene was born July 7, 1934, in Kearney to Vern and Helen (Zeilinger) Dorothy. She was raised in Kearney and was a graduate of Kearney Longfellow High School.
On July 26, 1953, Irene married Harold L. Newman at Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Irene enjoyed raising her family and was active in 4-H, Cub Scouts and PTA while the children were young. She later worked at the Buffalo County Veteran's Service office for 30 years, retiring in 2004.
Survivors include her children, Reva Vandevoorde of Wahoo, Danny (Nancy) Newman of Surprise, Arizona, Deanna (Robert) Abbott of Grand Island, Rhonda (Kirk) Ahrens of Summer Haven Lake, Donna Newman of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Richard (Jenna) Newman of Lee's Summit, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Newman; brother, Ray (Betty) Dorothy; son-in-law, Phil Vandevoorde; and her sister, Alice (Bob) Cruise.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We share the loss of your Mom and Grandmother. Irene was like a sister to Darlene. We are thankful for all the great memories of our families getting together. Irene will always have a special place in our hearts.
Darlene Godfrey and family
March 20, 2021
She always welcomed us and made us feel right at home whenever we saw her. We will never forget her kindness. We love her very much and she will be missed.
Alyssa, Victoria, & Amanda
March 19, 2021
Alyssa, Victoria, & Amanda
March 19, 2021
Julie, Xavier, Stella and Zoe
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results